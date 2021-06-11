Ghana: Melbet Outlines Outstanding Packages for Uefa Euro 2021

The countdown for the Euro 2021 is less than a month until football fans in Ghana and worldwide enjoy their favorite sport. The rescheduled tournament kicks off on June 11 in Rome and runs through to July 11. England national stadium, Wembley will host the semi-finals and the finals of the competition.

Pundits have placed England as the tournament's favourites after impressing in recent competitions and building their team on a relatively youthful squad. Another huge favorite to win the Euro 2021 in France, the current World Cup holders boast several world-class players on their squad.

As it has been in the last European Championships, the competition will comprise 24 teams, grouped in six groups of four teams. The top two teams from each group and two best third-placed make to the last 16.

Teams to Look Out For

Portugal is the defending champion for this tournament and will be banking on Cristiano Ronaldo to retain the Euros 2021 Cup. Belgium has another big stage to use their 'golden generation' to give the country the first European Cup.

There have been talks that Joachim Löw will step down as Germany soccer team coach after this tournament, and so winning the competition presents a perfect chance to say goodbye. The past few years have not been good for the Dutch soccer team who lost their coach to Barcelona, and their best player Virgil van Dijk is out due to injury.

Group F has Germany, Portugal and France all pitted against each other, with Hungary competing with the quartet. Germany and France are the 2014 and 2018 World Cup winners, respectively. Portugal, on the other hand, is the European Championship defending champion.

