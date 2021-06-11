Kenya: Trouble for Mukhisa Kituyi as Police Open Probe Into Woman's Assault Claim

Police at the Nyali Police Station, Mombasa County have opened an inquiry into an assault claim reported by a woman against 2022 Presidential hopeful Dr Mukhisa Kituyi.

This comes after Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai directed the Coast Regional Police boss to initiate a probe into allegations against the former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) boss.

Coast Regional Commander, Mr Paul Ndambuki, told Nation.Africa that the police have already collected statements from the complainant, Ms Diana Opemi Lutta, and three other witnesses as they seek advice on possible prosecution of Dr Kituyi.

"We have already opened an inquiry file with the Nyali Police station. We are yet to forward the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) so that he may advise on whether a crime was committed," he said on Thursday.

"The accused has been contacted and we are expecting his statement. He has promised to avail it," he added.

It is alleged that Dr Kituyi assaulted Ms Lutta at a Mombasa hotel on May 22, 2021, after she allegedly declined his sexual advances.

According to the occurrence book, it was reported that Ms Lutta was assaulted by Dr Kituyi within the Tamarind Village premises.

"The report alleges that the accused pushed her from the bed and she fell on the floor where he then kicked her, hence sustaining injuries on the left knee," reads the police report seen by Nation.Africa.

The police boss maintains that the matter is still under investigation and that the case has not been withdrawn as reported by some.

"We are not aware of the withdrawal of this case. A case is withdrawn when the parties agree. I'm not aware of any withdrawal. We are only pursuing the complaint the way it is," Mr Ndambuki stated.