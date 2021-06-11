Mozambique: Due to the Conflict, the Population Fleeing Violence Is Unable to Find Shelter

Cabo Delgado — The escape from attacks continues in the villages of the districts of Palma and Nangade in Cabo Delgado.

According to reports from the Catholic organization for peace and charity "Denis Hurley Peace Institute" (DHPI) which is monitoring the evolution of violence, the displaced are trying to flee the war-torn region (see Fides, 27/4/2021) but they cannot reach any safe harbor. There are more than 700,000 displaced people within the area and in other nearby provinces, the Archbishop of Nampula, Mgr. Inacio Saure, said in recent days. "More than 2500 people are said to have been killed".

According to the Catholic organization DHPI, there are people who have been stranded on Paquitequete beach for more than three months after exhausting navigations to the south in search of shelter and at the same time the Tanzanian authorities continue to refuse entry to escaping civil refugees. "Every day at least 100 people disembark on the beach of Paquitequete, after days of risky journeys by sea and by sailboat", reads the report released on Monday, June 7th, sent to Agenzia Fides.

Johan Viljoen, head of the organization that is providing humanitarian support to displaced refugees in the Catholic Archdiocese of Nampula and the Diocese of Pemba, referred to the report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that Tanzania refused asylum to about 3,800 Mozambicans fleeing armed attacks in Palma, Cabo Delgado, during the month of May and were forcibly repatriated from Tanzania via the Negomano border crossing.