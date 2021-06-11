Tunisia: Covid-19 Pandemic Crisis Deepens and Affects Wider Population - FTDES

Tunis/Tunisia — The magnitude of the crisis due to the health pandemic has deepened to include wider sections of the population and its impacts have become more serious and violent in May 2021, the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) said.

In its monthly report on protest movements in May 2021, the forum said that this situation is the result of several factors related to the State' weakness and confusion, the persistent tendency to improvise, the uncertainty in decision-making and the lack of any clear vision to address or mitigate the impact of the pandemic spread.This worsening of the situation was mainly seen in "the rebellion and disobedience to the decisions and measures announced by the government during the week of Aid El-Fitr, when shopkeepers, workers in cafes and restaurants, and even citizens refused to comply with the general lockdown or the curfew in order to compel the Prime Minister to change his decisions."

In fact, the month of May recorded a noticeable change in the volume of protest movements and social demands, with a jump of about 25% compared to the previous month, that is up from 841 protests in April to 1,155 protests in May 2021.

The breakdown of protests at the national level was characterised by a kind of "equity" as the volume of protests was almost equal between the eastern and western regions of the map. This can be explained, according to the FTDES, by the fact that all Tunisians today share the same problems and concerns. Economic insecurity, health or social problems or infrastructure defects are no longer the particularity of the country's western regions, according to the same source.

The governorate of Gafsa is still in the lead in the ranking of the most protesting regions, recording 242, or more than 20% of the total number of movements during the month, followed by the governorate of Tunis with 186 protests.

The governorate of Gabes came 3rd with 89 protests, followed by the governorate of Sousse with 75 protests, a new entrant that did not see the same level of protests in previous years. The 5th place is shared equally between the governorates of Kairouan and Tataouine with 68 protests.

Social actors divided their protests in May 2021 between organised protests with about 496 movements (42.9%) and instantaneous protests, which totalled 659 movements (57.1%).

Overall, citizens protested in a trend of escalating unorganised demonstrations, since 933 unorganised movements (80.8%) were reported in May 2021, compared to 222 organised demonstrations (19.2%).

According to the FTDES, the majority of the protests were in the form of sit-ins, as this month recorded about 577 days of sit-ins (50%). Strikes accounted for 18% of protests, rallies for 10.9% and shutdowns for 5.6%.

As in previous months, the overall protests took on an economic and social dimension, since more than half (55%) of the protests in May 2021 were focused on social or economic demands, mainly targeting public sectors (45%), compared to only 15% for the private sectors.

The other claims were equally oriented towards the environmental and legal sectors (10%), the education sector (7%), the health sector (8%) and the right to water (6%).

The gender reading of social actors in May 2021 revealed that the majority of social protests were of mixed gender, accounting for 85% of the total volume of movements, compared to 14% of protests led by men only and 1% led by women.

Workplaces and administrative and educational institutions represented the first settings (27%) that knew protests in May, followed by public space such as roads (13%) and virtual space - invisible -.

They are followed by production sites, municipalities and governorates.

Employees are, therefore, the social actors who initiated the most protests with 24%, followed by the unemployed with 12%, workers with 12%, youth with 10% and doctors with 7%.

The forum also warned against a new wave of social protests related to thirst and the problem of drinking water supply amid a general situation and a political, health, economic and social climate that will act as a deterrent for Tunisian youth and will be, according to the same source, a motivation for their departure in search of a better alternative, whether through irregular migration or in a legal framework through the brain and executive drain.