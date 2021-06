Tunis/Tunisia — 1,252,125 COVID-19 vaccines (899,555 first shots and 352,570 second shots) have been administered since the start of the jab drive last March 13 till June 9.

28,562 vaccines (28,230 first shots and 332 second shots) were administered on June 9, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

So far, 2,339,290 people have registered on the national vaccination platform Evax.tn, the ministry said.