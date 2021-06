Tunis/Tunisia — A one more COVID-19 fatality and 55 further infections from 153 tests conducted on June 8, were logged in Kef governorate, the Local Health Directorate said.

As such, the number of infections, deaths and recoveries in the region now stand at 9,510, 316 and 9,051, respectively.

Among the COVID-19 patients in the governorate, 95 are hospitalised at the local hospital, 14 of whom are in intensive care.