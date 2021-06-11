Cameroon: Vaccination Against Covid-19 - Aggressive Campaign to Fight Reluctance

10 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute has instructed government to embark on serious awareness-creation campaign in order to surmount the noticeable reluctance by the population.

In the coming days, government will embark on a broad-based and aggressive awareness-creation campaign in order to break the yoke of reluctance that is hindering the ongoing vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute officially launched on April 21, 2021.

In this direction, the Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on June 9, 2021 summoned a meeting of the Ministers of Public Health, Communication who were accompanied by other cabinet ministers to evaluate the national strategy of the vaccination campaign and adopt measures to enable more Cameroonians get vaccinated considering that it is the surest way of containing the spread of coronavirus. In his opening statement, the Prime Minister deplored the reluctance of the population to get vaccinated and attributed it to doubts and disinformation that are dangerously viral on the social media networks on the negative effects of the vaccines.

With regards to the measures adopted, the Minister of Communication, René Emmanuel Sadi told the press that in the coming days there will be joint explanatory press conferences. As for the campaign proper on the field, he said, the members of the Scientific Council will be part of the team to explain the importance of the vaccination. He also said community, religious and association leaders will also be included in the campaign to let the population understand the necessity of the vaccination and to massively adhere to it. The awareness-creation campaign will be intended to debunk disinformation that is viral on social media networks that has caused the population to be reluctant to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X