Cameroon: Star Building - PM Receives New Ambassador of Koweit

10 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was a courtesy visit on June 9, 2021 afternoon.

Two days after presenting the advanced copies of his letters of accreditation to the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, the new Ambassador designate of Koweit to Cameroon, Abdulaziz Mohammad Abdulaziz Albisher paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on June 9, 2021.

After discussions with Prime Minister Dion Ngute at the Star Building in Yaounde, the new Ambassador of Koweit to Cameroon with residence in Abuja, Nigeria made a short declaration to the press. He said that he was happy to have been received by the Prime Minister. As to the focus of their discussions, he said, they exchanged on the state of relations between Cameroon and Koweit and how to improve them.

The new Ambassador of Koweit to Cameroon is the holder of a degree in Political Science from a University in his country. He has a rich experience in the diplomatic field after having served in different capacities in many countries including Egypt.

