Cape Verde: The Game - Angola Dominates Cape Verde

The 13-times African champions beat Cape Verde 39-14 in the first group C game yesterday June 10 at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.

It was a rather exciting encounter at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex yesterday, June 10, 2021. Angola once more demonstrated their prowess in handball after beating new comers, Cape Verde, 39-14 in their first group C game. From the start of the game the Angolans took the forefront and dominated the game for the first 25 minutes. The 13 times African champions dominated the game with their swift and accurate passes. They were able to have full control over their adversaries through top shooters like Bernado Natalia Maria, Venabcio Liliana Da Silva and Silva Vilma Chissola Ebo, among others. The Cape Verdeans fought back with shooters like Carvalho Jorgeana, Oliveira Celia and Almeida Miriam, among others. But they found it difficult to break through the Angolan defence wall. Half time score was 16-5 with Angola on the lead.

On resumption the Angolans came up much stronger with strong attackers and continued with their domination. The Cape Verdeans were almost lost in the game as the Angolans continued to pound them with goals. Cape Verde multiplied strategies but they squandered several scoring chances due to lack of experience. All efforts to catch up with the Angolans were futile. At stoppage time, the scoreboard read 39-14 in favour of Angola. Isabel Guialo, former player of Premeiro de Agosta of Angola was voted the best player of the game. Cape Verde will their second game against Congo on Friday June 11 while Angpola will play against Congo on Sunday June 13.