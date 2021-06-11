Tunisia: Over 10 Thousand Jabs Administered in Tozeur

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 10 coronavirus jabs have so far been administered in the governorate of Tozeur, 2,913 of which are second shots, a vaccination rate of 10%.

6,380 doses were administered at the regional vaccination centre in Tozeur while the others were done as part of itinerant campaigns.

In another connection, the region reported 15 infections over the last 48 hours but no deaths, according to an updated report of the local health directorate in Tozeur.

The infection caseload has hit 8,144 since the spread of the pandemic, including 176 deaths and 8,054 recoveries.

According to the same source, 11 patients are currently at the region's hospitals, including 2 in intensive care.