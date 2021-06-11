Tunisia: FTDES Urges Govt to Lend Increased Attention to Micro-Enterprises

10 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (French: FTDES) urged the government to lend increased attention to micro-enterprises - a neglected sector compared to small- and medium- sized enterprises at a time when its contribution to job creation « is important. »

In a study entitled « Expected Imapct of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA) on Micro-Enterprises in Trade and Services in Tunisia» published recently, the FTDES tabled a series of reocmmendations aimed to protect and boost the competitiveness of micro-businesses ahead of the conclusion of the agreement and the opening up of markets to European competition.

There is need, the organisation said, to devise a legislative framework and a public policy to increase the competitive edge of micro-enterprises in trade and services, while taking into account the heterogeneity of the sector.

« Public policies need to take into consideration the specific needs of Tunisian micro-businesses in relation to support and assistance. »

It called, in this vein, for targeting more effectively public subsidies and grants. State financing must not be geared solely towards absorbing unemployment or reducing poverty. Promotion innovation needs to be another goal sought.

