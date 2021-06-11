Rwanda: Elie Kaje Named New Reg Basketball Captain

Power forward Elie Kaje has been appointed as the new skipper of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball club following the departure of Ally Kazingufu who crossed to local rivals APR.

Kaje, 27 joined REG from Patriots as a free agent in 2018.

"It is a great honour to be given the captaincy responsibility," Kaje told Times Sport on Thursday, stressing that he looked forward to the challenge.

He added: "As the captain, my job is to inspire team spirit and confidence in my players. With support from coaches and club management, I believe we will achieve our goals this season."

REG, who won their first and only league title in 2017, look to challenge giants Patriots for the 2020/21 BK Basketball National League title and a spot into qualifiers of the Basketball Africa League later this year.

The red-and-black outfit are coached by former Patriots manager, Henry Mwinuka.