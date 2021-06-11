Rwanda: Elie Kaje Named New Reg Basketball Captain

10 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Power forward Elie Kaje has been appointed as the new skipper of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball club following the departure of Ally Kazingufu who crossed to local rivals APR.

Kaje, 27 joined REG from Patriots as a free agent in 2018.

"It is a great honour to be given the captaincy responsibility," Kaje told Times Sport on Thursday, stressing that he looked forward to the challenge.

He added: "As the captain, my job is to inspire team spirit and confidence in my players. With support from coaches and club management, I believe we will achieve our goals this season."

REG, who won their first and only league title in 2017, look to challenge giants Patriots for the 2020/21 BK Basketball National League title and a spot into qualifiers of the Basketball Africa League later this year.

The red-and-black outfit are coached by former Patriots manager, Henry Mwinuka.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Somali Troops Were Drafted Into Tigray Conflict - UN Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X