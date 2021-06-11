Rwanda Football League Returns

10 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Trésor Nyirinkwaya

The Primus National League resumes Thursday, June 10, with eight fixtures lined up on the day.

The league, which is taking place in a tournament format due to a lag caused earlier by Covid-19 restrictions, had been put on hold when the Amavubi players were summoned for recent double friendly ties against Central Africa Republic.

Bugesera vs APR kicked off at noon in Nyamata on match-day 3 of the ongoing top-8 group fixtures.

The other top-8 games scheduled include: Police Vs Rayon Sports at Bugesera Stadium (3:30p.m), hosts Espoir Vs Marine (3p.m), and Rutsiro Vs AS Kigali at Umuganda Stadium (3p.m).

In the bottom 8 category, Mukura host Etincelles (3p.m), Kiyovu take on Musanze at Mumena Stadium (3:30p.m), Gasogi travel to Nyagatare to face Sunrise (3pm), while AS Muhanga face visitors Gorilla (3p.m).

Meanwhile, several players are suspended for today's fixtures. They include Buha Karuta (Gorilla), Samuel Chukwudi (Rutsiro), Elysée Nshimiyimana and Thierry Nzunga (both AS Muhanga) and Eric Rutanga (Police).

Others are André Mazimpaka and Trésor Ndabarasa (Gasogi United), Gilbert Mutijima (Espoir), Ibrahim Ayub Kizza and Jean d'Amour Nzayisenga (Sunrise), Robert Saba (Kiyovu), Dieudonné Munezero and Mansour Senzira (Mukura).

