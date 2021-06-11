South Africa: Favouritism in Flight - the Uneven Playing Field of South Africa's Aviation Industry

opinion

South Africa's aviation industry is a classic case of the state abusing its position as the player, referee and spectator. Tapping into Treasury's purse, year after year, the state-owned airlines are bailed out to stay afloat, while the private airline industry players are forced to survive with their shareholders' funds, finding more shareholding or depleting whatever cash reserves they have left.

In many countries around the world, the pandemic-induced economic crisis placed numerous airlines on the brink of collapse. While some were unable to survive, the governments in many countries committed to saving their aviation industries by doing all they could to assist all the participants on a pro-rata basis.

But not here in South Africa. Instead of ensuring the South African registered airline players remained healthy through various options and provisional assistance, the South African government decided to only look after their two defunct and perpetually lossmaking airlines (SAA and Mango), while placing the third smaller cousin of SA Express out to pasture.

Add to this backdrop, there is substantial evidence of bias by a few of the state's oversight and management bodies, whose roles to ensure safety, sustainability, accessibility and flying convenience is applied evenly to all industry...