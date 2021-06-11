Tunisia: French-Tunisian Subcontracting Meetings Scheduled Next June 15

10 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Business France North Africa offices are holding, on June 15, in partnership with the network of Algerian Stock Exchange of Subcontracting and Partnership, the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and 'Innovation (APII) and Tunisia Automotive Association (TAA), digital business meetings in the field of subcontracting and supply for industries between operators from Tunisia, Algeria and France.

The webinar will include presentations of industrial activities in Algeria and Tunisia (Algerian Subcontracting Exchange, APII and TAA), presentation pitches of French companies and online B to B interviews between operators from the three countries.

During this event, interested Tunisian professionals could have meetings with seven French companies, as well as with Algerian companies which are members of the Algerian subcontracting stock exchange operating in the sectors of mechanics, automobile, railway, plastics household appliances, maintenance, etc.

