Tunisia: INLUCC - SG Entrusted With Day-to-Day Management

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (French: INLUCC) Anouar Ben Hassan was entrusted with the day-to-day management of the body.

This follows a June 9 correspondence by the Prime Ministry to the Authority, the INLUCC said Thursday. The aim is "to ensure the continuity of the public service and help the authority pursue its mission," said Ben Hassan told TAP.

The Prime Ministry announced on June 7 the appointment of Imed Ben Taleb as president of the INLUCC in the place of Imed Boukhris "who will be called to carry out other duties."

The new president of the authority has to take oath before the President of the Republic under decree-law n ° 2011-120 of November 14, 2011 on the fight against corruption which governs the current commission.