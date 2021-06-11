Africa: G7 Summit - South Africa Punches Above Its Weight As Torchbearer for Africa

10 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

US President Joe Biden, after the disastrous administration of Donald Trump, comes to the G7 gathering with a message that speaks about the 'Coalition of Democracy'. This is the company South Africa keeps. Not bad, wouldn't you say?

"As I was going to St Ives, I met a man with seven wives" (G7?)... No, this is no time for riddles and/or rhymes. As President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation prepare to jet off to Carbis Bay to honour the invitation of the G7, we must ask: Why did we make it on to the invitation list? After all, if domestic sentiments are anything to go by, South Africa is surely not worthy of such an invitation. The economy is in tatters, unemployment levels are through the roof and inequality has widened since the advent of democracy. So, why does UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson think it necessary to invite South Africa to this all-important Group of Seven gathering?

Well, others that made it to the list are South Korea, Australia and India, and we can safely assume that from an international relations and geopolitical point of view, these are all seen as pivot states. Pivot in the sense of strategic...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X