Egypt: Tawfiq - Manufacturing 1st 100 Electric Cars Be August 2022‎

10 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Public Business Sector Hisham Tawfiq said that Egypt's Nasr Car Company will finish manufacturing the first 100 electric cars by August 2022.

In a phone call with Channel One (Al Oula), Tawfiq said that work is underway to fund and provide electric vehicle charging stations.

Thirteen e-vehicles manufactured in China arrived here, he said, adding that one car will be dismantled for engineers to learn from it, while the remaining 12 will undergo a three-month driving test for 30,000 km.

This measure is necessary before starting the manufacturing operation to determine all the needed things for the Egyptian market, he said.

On spinning and weaving industry, Tawfiq said that the state decided to exert all needed efforts to revive this industry, adding that huge investments - amounting to EGP 21 billion - are pumped into this sector to fully develop the industry.

