Egypt: Assistant FM Says Egypt Looks Forward to Boosting Cooperation With Spain

Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr abdel Atti asserted Thursday 10/6/2021 that Egypt is looking forward to promoting relations with Spain.

Abdel Atti invited Spanish companies to do business in the Egyptian market, with special focus on the technical, transport, CIT and renewable energy sectors.

Abdel Atti's remarks to this effect were made during bilateral consultations held virtually via videoconferencing with Assistant Spanish Foreign Minister Eva Martinez on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the meeting tackled economic and investment chances provided by Egypt, especially in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the New Administrative Capital and infrastructure projects.

Abdel Atti hailed distinguished relations between Egypt and Spain and ongoing political dialogue on all fronts as well as the agreement of viewpoints in several regional and international issues.

For her part, Martinez underlined the importance of cooperation ties between the two countries, especially economic cooperation and economic partnership in addition to distinguished political relations.