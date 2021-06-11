Egypt: Assistant FM Says Egypt Looks Forward to Boosting Cooperation With Spain

10 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Badr abdel Atti asserted Thursday 10/6/2021 that Egypt is looking forward to promoting relations with Spain.

Abdel Atti invited Spanish companies to do business in the Egyptian market, with special focus on the technical, transport, CIT and renewable energy sectors.

Abdel Atti's remarks to this effect were made during bilateral consultations held virtually via videoconferencing with Assistant Spanish Foreign Minister Eva Martinez on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the meeting tackled economic and investment chances provided by Egypt, especially in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, the New Administrative Capital and infrastructure projects.

Abdel Atti hailed distinguished relations between Egypt and Spain and ongoing political dialogue on all fronts as well as the agreement of viewpoints in several regional and international issues.

For her part, Martinez underlined the importance of cooperation ties between the two countries, especially economic cooperation and economic partnership in addition to distinguished political relations.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X