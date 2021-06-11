Sudan: Egypt, Sudan Voice Deep Concern Over GERD 2nd Filling Possible Menace

Foreign and irrigation ministers of Egypt and Sudan voiced deep concern over the possible risk of Ethiopia's unilateral filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) without reaching a binding legal agreement.

A statement issued on Wednesday 9/6/2021, following a meeting of the Egyptian and Sudanese foreign and irrigation ministers said Egyptian-Sudanese officials held positive talks as the two sides shared identical views in this respect.

The two countries' officials reiterated importance of rallying efforts in support of reaching a compromising solution for the GERD crisis that would realize interests of all parties, the statement added.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri and Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel Ati led the Egyptian side to the talks with Sudanese Minister of Affairs Mariam al-Saddiq al-Mahdi and Sudanese Water and Irrigation Minister Yasser Abbas.

Also, Egyptian and Sudanese water and legal experts took part in the meeting.

According to the statement, Egyptian-Sudanese talks pored over the latest developments regarding the GERD file, along with possible risks of Ethiopia's proceeding ahead unilaterally with the dam's filling and operation.

The two sides reiterated the importance of coordinating efforts on the international, regional and African levels to press Ethiopia to enter serious negotiations in this regard, with a view to reaching an overall binding legal solution on this score, the statement said.

The two countries shared identical views on coordination required for an immediate action to protect regional stability, peace and security in Africa, it added.

They accentuated the dire need for an action on the part of the international community to stave off risk of Ethiopia's continuing ahead with imposing a fait accompli on downstream countries, read the statement.

The Egyptian and Sudanese officials underscored keenness on boosting deeply-rooted bilateral ties, it said.