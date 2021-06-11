Gambia: Hustle for Humanity Gambia Chapter Opens

Hustle For Humanity International (HFH), a US-based organisation has opened a new chapter in The Gambia with strong focus on women and children's rights.

HFH is a global movement determined to unite the world, fight injustice, and uphold human rights.

It envisions a world where every person - regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, class, age, sexuality, or nationality enjoys equal human rights and equal opportunity to thrive and develop to the greatest extent of their individual talent and ambition.

The organization also aims to restore hope among vulnerable children and communities that have been affected by poverty, abuse, violence, disease, and other natural calamities.

It works at the national and international level committed to protecting and promoting the civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

A statement signed by Musa Jallow, country director and founding member for HFH in The Gambia stated: "Our goal is to maximise the effectiveness of advocates, educators, community members, and professionals by providing educational resources and advocacy tools to advance an informed human rights agenda."

"We endeavor to globally publicize the text of the UDHR and to disseminate, display, read and expounded principally in schools and other educational institutions, without distinction based on the political status of countries or territories."

"We will educate all sectors of society on these rights through grassroots advocacy and innovative guerrilla marketing campaigns with the goal of making Universal Human Rights the law in every nation on one United Earth."

Jallow said HFH immediate focus is to simplify and facilitate the conception of Human Rights, adding that they seeks to do this by establishing a minimum threshold which every single human being on earth is provided with the five fundamental human rights namely food, water, shelter, education and healthcare.

These rights, he said, needs to be acknowledged once and for all as universal, essential, and indisputable human rights.

Jallow explained that human lives can be immensely improved overnight with series of pivotal pen strokes. He thus, called on all governments, public and private sector to ensure that the fundamental freedoms enshrined in the UDHR are universally implemented and become a living reality.

He assured that his organisation will work closely with government agencies and partners in national, regional, and international institutions and the private sector to coordinate implementation of specific programs and projects.

