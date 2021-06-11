Gambia: Taxi Driver, 36 Others Arrested With Suspected Cannabis

Personnel of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) have a arrested a taxi driver in the Kanifing Municipality with suspected cannabis. The suspect, narcotics officers said has been involved in transporting suspected cannabis, The Point has learned.

Dominic Manga, a Gambian and a resident of Dippa Kunda was arrested at Kotu with four (4) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa weighing 4 kilograms 100 grams. He was on board a Peugeot taxi with registration number KM 1467 D.

Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of the country's narcotics agency has confirmed the development to The Point, saying: "In a separate but similar development, DLEAG's Kanifing Municipal Command registered a total number of thirty six (36) drug related cases for the month of May 2021."

"Five (5) cases relate to drug trafficking and the rest are drug possession cases. One of the trafficking cases involving five adult male Gambians relates to the seizure of cocaine."

"A total quantity of sixty six (66) kilograms nine hundred (900) grams of cannabis sativa, thirty eight (38) stones of hashish weighing one hundred and thirty seven (137) grams six hundred (600) milligrams and nine (9) wraps of cocaine weighing 1 gram 600 mg was seized."

"We take this opportunity to advise owners of vehicles especially commercial vehicles to be wary of the kind of people they entrust with their vehicles. They should ensure that they do proper background check and seek character references before handing over their life savings or source of living to shady people."

"It is very painful and frustrating for one to entrust someone with your valuables and this person betrays such trust. Some of them may not know or do not care about the sacrifice you would have made to secure or procure such vehicle. They only care about their selfish interest and quick gains."

"Therefore, owners should take it upon themselves to monitor their activities, constantly counsel them and caution them against involving in activities that contravenes the law of the land."

"Section 94 of the Drug Control Act 2003 provides for the forfeiture of means of conveyance. Owners risk losing their vehicles involved in drug trafficking if they cannot show reasonable cause as to why the court should not forfeit such means of conveyance. Therefore, it is said that prevention is better than cure and a word is sufficient for the wise and those who heed."