Gambia Signs MOU With Republic of Guinea On Tourism Cooperation

Hon. Hamat N.K. Bah, the Minister of Tourism and Culture and Madame Salla Fanta Fangni Camara, the Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Guinea signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of Tourism.

The signing ceremony took place on Friday 4th June 2021 in Conakry during His Excellency President Adama Barrow's three-day state visit to the Republic of Guinea.

His Excellency President Adama Barrow, His Excellency Professor Alpha Conde, Cabinet Ministers and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Mrs Cordu L. Jabang-Senghore among other dignitaries from The Republics of The Gambia and Guinea attended the signing ceremony.

The objective of the MoU is to regulate the modalities by which the parties support mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of Tourism.

According to the MoU, the Parties shall promote and facilitate tourism cooperation between both countries through; facilitating the establishment of partnership between the National Tourist Office (ONT) of the Republic of Guinea and the Gambia Tourism Board (GT Board) of the Republic of The Gambia; harmonisation of the positions of the two countries at international level, in particular at the level of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO); and consideration of possible methods of promotion of investments in tourism within the limits of the laws applicable in their respective countries among others.

