Gambia: Lawyer Gaye Concludes Cross-Examination of Commissioner Olimatou Jammeh

Lawyer Segga Gaye on Wednesday, 9th June 2021 concluded cross-examination of Immigration Commissioner Olimatou Jammeh in the passport scandal case involving a former State House chief driver and a former protocol officer.

Commissioner Jammeh, the 5th prosecution witness is the head of the diplomatic passport unit of the Gambia Immigration Department. The accused persons are Mansa Sumareh, a former chief driver at the State House and Ebrima J. Sanneh, a former protocol officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two are standing trial on charges of conspiracy and forgery.

Commissioner Jammeh in her evidence in-chief said the letter of approval that accompanied the application of Bakary K. Suso was not accompanied with stamps from the Office of the President and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"It is correct that you did not get in touch with the Office of the President regarding their stamp," Lawyer Gaye asked.

"Yes," Jammeh replied.

"It is also correct to say that you did not get in touch with the Foreign Affairs regarding their stamp," Lawyer Gaye asked further.

"Yes," Jammeh answered.

She said she knew Saikou Sanneh and Ousman Touray from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She admitted that Sanneh and Touray came to her office to see her about the issue.

"They came in respect of what you told the 2nd accused person [Ebrima J. Sanneh]," Lawyer Gaye enquired.

"That is correct," she answered.

Earlier she admitted before the court that it was the duty of the protocol officer - Ebrima J. Sanneh to accompany applicants of diplomatic passports adding Sanneh has been bringing several applications which according to her, it's in line with Sanneh's duty.

The case was adjourned to the 15th June 2021 for PW6 to appear.