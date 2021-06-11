Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Moves to Put Structures in Place

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF wants its provincial structures to work tirelessly with the lower structures to ensure a resounding victory in the 2023 harmonised elections through putting in place proper structures from cell level to Central Committee.

The party's national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and the party's acting national political commissar Cde Patrick Chinamasa met the chairpersons and commissars from all the 10 provinces to ensure harmonisation of party structures.

The meeting also focussed on preparations of the Zanu PF 19th National Annual People's Conference set for October.

The party is embarking on a cell restructuring which has been extended up to Friday next week.

Speaking after the meeting, Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri held a meeting with the provincial chairpersons, the commissars from provinces, Ministers of State and Devolution, as well as some Politburo members who were in attendance.

She emphasised the importance of the meeting which was meant to review and remind the members of the tasks lying ahead.

"We are also focusing on the harmonised elections earmarked for 2023," said Cde Khaya Moyo.

"The recently appointed acting national political commissar Cde Chinamasa also addressed the meeting on various issues."

Cde Khaya Moyo said the attendees were advised that in any situation, the party comes first.

"In must never be a party which some people think belongs to them. I believe that the Provincial Ministers of State and Devolution and indeed the provincial chairpersons and their commissars fully understood the message and appreciated the issues which were discussed."

Cde Khaya Moyo said the provincial chairpersons were supposed to ensure that the party was rejuvenated.

"Once you belong to the cell or village, then the party can look forward to the formation of branches, districts, provinces and then the highest organ of the party," he said.

"All cells must be in place by 18 June and thereafter there must be a verification exercise then we move on with the formation of branches."

Cde Khaya Moyo called for the need to ensure transparency during the registration process.

"Our aim is to register five million voters for the coming harmonised elections," he said. "We cannot afford to allow in treachery in the process."

Members expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa's efforts to ensure that the party moved forward and stayed united.

Earlier, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission held a meeting with the Zanu PF Women's League executive as part of the bilateral engagement with the women's executives of the main political parties.

Commissioner Tsungirirai Hungwe said the commission was driving efforts to increase representation of women in politics and decision making.