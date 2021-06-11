Gambia: Immigration Commissioner Jammeh Admits to Several Puts By Lawyer Gaye

Immigration Commissioner Olimatou Jammeh on Wednesday, 9th June 2021 admitted to several puts by Lawyer Segga Gaye representing Mansa Sumareh and Ebrima J. Sanneh in the diplomatic passport scandal case.

Mansa Sumareh, a former chief driver at the State House, is standing trial with Ebrima J. Sanneh, a former protocol officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on charges of conspiracy and forgery.

Commissioner Jammeh is officer commanding of the diplomatic passport unit of the Gambia Immigration Department.

Commissioner Jammeh, the 5th prosecution witness in her evidence-in-chief, said the letter of approval that accompanied the application of Bakary K. Suso (which is the subject of litigation) was not supplemented with stamps from the Office of the President and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Commissioner Jammeh admitted that she never contacted the Office of the President to confirm the authenticity of the stamp and signature on the letter of approval in the application of Mr Suso for a diplomatic passport. She also acknowledged that she did not get in touch with the Foreign Affairs regarding their stamp on the letter of approval that goes together with the application for Suso.

She said she is familiar with Saikou Sanneh and Ousman Touray from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She admitted that Sanneh and Touray came to her office to see her about the issue on the day the discovery was made about the stamps.

Beforehand, she self-confessed before the court that it was the duty of Ebrima J. Sanneh, as protocol officer, to escort applicants of diplomatic passports to her office. She testified that Sanneh has been bringing several applications which, according to her, is in line with Sanneh's duty.

Commissioner Jammeh said Ebrima J. Sanneh's name came in the diplomatic passport record book more than 21 times, adding Sanneh is a regular visitor to her office.

"You will agree with me that those visits were in accordance with his duties," Gaye inquired.

"I agree,"she responded.

"You will agree with me that those visits were to escort applicants of diplomatic passports and to collect passports," Gaye questioned.

"Yes," she replied.

The witness admitted that she has never called Ndey Awa Cham whose name was on the approval letter, instead, she called one Salimatou Touray who gave her opinion that she does not recognize the signature on the approval letter.

"You did not speak to Ndey Awa Cham throughout this process," the lawyer said.

"I did not speak to Ndey Awa Cham," she said.

"You will agree with me that the conclusion reached by Salimatou Touray from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was her mere opinion -nothing more," the Lawyer said.

"Yes, that is her opinion," she said.

The case was adjourned to the 15th June 2021 for hearing of PW6.