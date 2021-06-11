Southern Africa: Red Alert - Southern Africa in the Crosswinds of a Third Wave of Rising Infections and World-Beating Mortality

10 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tatenda Mazarura and Mark Heywood

A little more than a year after the first cases were confirmed in Africa, a third wave of Covid-19 infections struck the continent. In the absence of massive vaccine roll-out and on top of failing health systems, the consequences will be devastating.

The new wave of Covid-19 is thought to be partly associated with the emergence of variants that are more transmissible.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least a dozen countries have so far confirmed the presence of a variant -- now named the Delta variant -- that was first detected in India late last year. These include Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

This third wave is further straining an overwhelmed health system. It is also further complicating the painfully slow progress being made with vaccinations.

As at 4 June 2021, Africa had officially registered 4,888,769 cases and 131,734 deaths, representing 2.9% of global...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

