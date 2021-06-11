Gambia: Bombada Edgy to Stun Samger to Convalesce in 2nd Division League

10 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Bombada Football Club is nervous to stun Samger to recover in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League campaign.

The Brikama based-team will lock horns with the Academy boys in their week twenty-two fixture today, Thursday at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum at 4.30p.m.

Bombada Football Club is winless in the country's second tier since the start of the second round of the second division league campaign in April 2021.

The Brikama based-team will vie to wallop Samger to recover in the second division league to fancy their hopes of staying in the second tier for another season despite their woeful performance in the second round of the second division league season.

Samger Football Club is currently sitting second-spot on the country's second tier table with 43 points in twenty-one league matches.

The Academy boys will affray to daze Bombada to maintain their first division league promotion ambitions.

