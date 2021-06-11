Gambia: Gina Bass Wins Silver in Prague 200m Race

10 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Gambia's track and field queen Gina Bass won herself a silver medal after she finished second behind 17-year-old Christine Mboma of Namibia who set a new meet record at the Josef Odlozil Memorial in Prague on Monday.

The 26-year-old Gambian sprinter began the race very well as she took the lead with Beatrice Masilingi right behind her before Mboma finished above them in the final pacing.

Mboma won the women's 200m race with a timing of 22.67 seconds ahead of Gina Bass who came second with a timing of 22.76 seconds. Mboma's compatriot Beatrice Masilingi won the bronze medal with a timing of 22.82 seconds.

Gold winner, Mboma of Namibia set a new personal best, while she also set a new record for the meeting, after breaking the previous record of 22.74 seconds held by Stephanie Durst of the United States in 2007.

The Namibians performance will raise their international profiles as they prepare for the Olympics Games next month.

Tubakuta-born sprinter Gina Bass is ranked third in African and 21st in the world with a timing of 22.62, while Mboma has now moved up to 26th position, and Masilingi to 29th position.

The Police officer-cum-sprinter, earlier this month finished second position in the 100m event at the 12th edition of the Montrreuil meeting in France.

