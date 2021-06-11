Gambia: GPA Whacks Tallinding Utd to Clutch Sixth-Place in 1st Tier

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) on Monday whacked Tallinding United 2-0 in their week-eighteen clash played at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum to clutch sixth-place in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League.

The ferry boys netted two goals in the match to snatch a convincing victory over the Tallinding based-team, who are scuffling for survival in the country's premier league.

The win earned The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) 25 points in eighteen league matches, while Tallinding United is still with 17 points after eighteen league ties.

The Tallinding based-club must battle to win their remaining league fixtures to bounce back in the country's elite league after losing to The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) 2-0 in their last league clash.