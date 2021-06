The 2021 nawetan qualifier matches are set to begin soon, according to news reaching Point Sports Desk.

Some super nawetan centers are preparing themselves set for the wet season biggest football carnival qualifiers as the annual rainy competition is edging closer in The Gambia.

Nawetan football competition attracts more spectators and ambiance than the country's divisional league matches.

Divisional league clubs coaches use nawetan to scout good players for their respective clubs.