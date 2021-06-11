Tunisia: Online Reporting Portal for Child Sexual Abuse

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Women, Family and Seniors Imen Houimel, Thursday, announced the launch of an online reporting portal for child sexual abuse and exploitation through the internet as part of a joint project with the Council of Europe, the Internet Watch Foundation and UNICEF.

The minister said at press conference the online portal will help report content, images and videos deemed harmful to children.

"It allows listing contents, deleting reported images and videos, identifying victims among children so that they can be provided psychological support by the delegate of child protection and to initiate legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these crimes, " she underlined.

The portal will protect children against "digital invasion" and "internet threats", especially with easing internet access.

Director General of Children Chokri Maatoug underscored that this initiative is part of implementing Tunisia's commitments to fighting children's sexual exploitation. This represents an opportunity to report abuses in a simple and easy way, he added.

The UNICEF representative in Tunis warned against the increasing number of online images and videos of sexual abuse seen by children in all countries across the globe between 2019-2021, calling for the need to develop mechanisms and legislation to combat this phenomenon.