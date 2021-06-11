Tunisia: Online Reporting Portal for Child Sexual Abuse

10 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Women, Family and Seniors Imen Houimel, Thursday, announced the launch of an online reporting portal for child sexual abuse and exploitation through the internet as part of a joint project with the Council of Europe, the Internet Watch Foundation and UNICEF.

The minister said at press conference the online portal will help report content, images and videos deemed harmful to children.

"It allows listing contents, deleting reported images and videos, identifying victims among children so that they can be provided psychological support by the delegate of child protection and to initiate legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these crimes, " she underlined.

The portal will protect children against "digital invasion" and "internet threats", especially with easing internet access.

Director General of Children Chokri Maatoug underscored that this initiative is part of implementing Tunisia's commitments to fighting children's sexual exploitation. This represents an opportunity to report abuses in a simple and easy way, he added.

The UNICEF representative in Tunis warned against the increasing number of online images and videos of sexual abuse seen by children in all countries across the globe between 2019-2021, calling for the need to develop mechanisms and legislation to combat this phenomenon.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Govt Gives Up Its Majority Ownership of South African Airline
Key Takeaways From Nigeria President’s Interview with AriseTV
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France to Carry Out Major Overhaul of its Sahel Operation
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X