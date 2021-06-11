Tunisia: National Campaign for Access to Administrative Justice Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — The national campaign for access to administrative justice was launched on Thursday to help citizens, especially the poorest groups, to know their rights and ways to access administrative justice through clear and simplified content.

The campaign, launched by the organisation Democracy Reporting International (DRI), in collaboration with the Mourakiboun network, the Administrative Court and the Tunisian Association of Alternative Media, will run for 7 months (June-December 2021) in five governorates.

They are Sousse, Sfax, Kairouan, Sidi Bouzid and Kasserine, selected after a field study.

At a press conference in Tunis, Yasmine Hamrouni, communications officer at Democracy Reporting International, said that this campaign will allow citizens in these governorates to learn about the role of the administrative court in resolving administrative disputes.

The campaign, she explained, will take place in the form of awareness-raising activities using simple language, accessible to all.

An outreach campaign will also be launched on social media and alternative media to raise awareness of the project and attract the largest number of citizens, she said, adding that a procedural guide on administrative justice will be made available to citizens.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Mourakiboun network, Seif Laâbidi, said that the launch of the campaign was motivated by the results of a field study conducted by an opinion polling institution.

This study showed that 9.2% of respondents in the five governorates covered by the campaign are aware of administrative justice and 91.8% are not aware of the existence of an administrative court in Tunisia.

The study conducted in February 2021 on a sample of 1,000 people revealed that 49.3% of respondents were unaware of the existence of administrative justice in Tunisia.

In a statement to TAP, Imed Ghabri, spokesman for the Administrative Tribunal, pointed to a communication problem, saying that the right to justice will be meaningless if people do not know about it.

"Administrative law plays an important role in guaranteeing public and individual rights and freedoms and in controlling public administrations," he explained.

Ghabri said the launch of a national campaign to facilitate access to administrative justice is an important step towards establishing the right to justice.