Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid - Covid-19 - 112 Additional Infections

10 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sidi Bouzid recorded 112 more infections by the coronavirus during the last 24 hours bringing the total number of infected people to 10,859 cases, since the outbreak of the virus.

Besides, 3 further fatalities from the COVID-19 have been revealed bringing the tally to 320 people, Béchir Saidi, Deputy Director of Basic Health in Sidi Bouzid, told TAP on Thursday.

The capacity of hospitals in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid has exceeded 125%, the official said, stressing that the services of the regional health directorate are facing the difficulty of transferring COVID patients to hospitals in neighbouring governorates.

