Tunisia: At Least 2,439 Cases Ruled By National Access to Information Authority

Tunis/Tunisia — Since its launch in February 2018, the National Access to Information Authority has received 3,735 files, Adnen Lassoued, acting chairman of the Authority, said on Thursday.

"At least 2,439 cases have been decided so far," he said during a plenary session of the House of People's Representatives (ARP), devoted to dialogue with the National Access to Information Authority.

According to him, the number of appeals lodged with the Administrative Tribunal amounts, today, to 261 out of a total of 1,671 cases. "Some 1,000 cases have been decided in favour of the applicant of the information from which the institution concerned is now obliged to hand over the document claimed, he said.

According to the first head of the Authority, 387 cases were rejected for formal defects and 357 for substantive irregularities while 41 others were refused for lack of speciality.

"The Authority monitors 842 public structures and institutions out of a total of 5,000, in accordance with Law 2016-22 on access to information, he said.

Furthermore, Lassoued noted that administrations have complied with the Forum's decisions, in many of the cases, while others had filed appeals against the Forum's decisions.

The National Access to Information Authority is an independent public Authority with legal personality and financial autonomy. It was created by virtue of organic law No. 2016-22 of March 24, 2016, on the right of access to information.

It is composed of a council elected by the deputies, and a secretariat and permanent technical services in charge of the execution of the Authority mission.