Tunisia: Arab Shooting Championship - Tunisia's Mixed Double Cherni-Othmani Win 3rd Gold Medal

10 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Mixed double Olfa Cherni and Alaa Othmani, Thursday, won the gold medal at the 16th Arab Shooting Championship held in Cairo, Egypt after defeating Egyptian double in finals (17-3).

The Tunisian team totalled 3 gold medals against one bronze.

The medals were won by Olfa Cherni in the individual 10m air pistol competition as well as by the women's team composed of Olfa Cherni, Noura Nasri and Ines Kalai.

Tunisian shooter Alaa Othmani, last Monday, won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol competition.

The 16th Arab Championship takes place in Cairo, Egypt from June 1 to 12, with the participation of more than 300 shooters.

