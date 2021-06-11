Tunisia: I Watch Calls for Developing Mechanism to Apply Access to Information Act

10 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "I Watch" Legal Advisor Eya Riahi said the organisation has sent 156 requests of access information to Tunisian administrations, yet only 60 of them have received positive response.

Although the Access to Information Act was adopted five years ago, it has become necessary to develop mechanisms to uphold this right, she said.

Riahi was speaking at a press conference on applying the Access to Information Act, five years after its adoption.

The conference was held by the National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) in partnership with Bina Association for Media, Development and "Kashf media".

Most of administrative services in Tunisia do not respond to access to information requests, claiming that the documents being requested include personal data or information related to home security, she underscored.

SNJT representative Khaoula Boukrim stressed the need to prosecute institutions not complying with the Access to Information Act.

We cannot have a quality journalism without the right of access to information, Boukrim pointed out.

