Tunisia: High Committee for Human Rights Warns Against Deterioration of Fundamental Rights in Tunisia

10 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The High Committee for Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms warned on Thursday against the risk of deterioration of citizens' rights in Tunisia, saying it feared a loss of confidence of the Tunisian citizen in the State and its institutions.

This warning comes against the scene of a video, circulating on the web, showing a young man in the region of Sidi Hassine Séjoumi, naked and lynched by police officers on the ground, before being taken to the van.

In a statement, the Higher Committee for Human Rights denounced the ban on the president of the Free Destourian Party and her supporters from exercising their constitutional right, citing, in particular, the right to demonstrate peacefully.

Furthermore, the committee criticised the failure to respect legal aspects in the "surprising" dismissal of Imed Boukhris, president of the National Anti Corruption Authority (INLUCC).

According to the committee, this dismissal suggests that Boukhris had raised certain facts of corruption and presented evidence concerning, in particular, those whose swearing-in was refused, in reference to the ministers appointed during the last cabinet reshuffle.

The Higher Committee for Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms is a national institution with legal personality and financial autonomy. It aims to promote and protect human rights, consolidate their values, disseminate their culture and help guarantee their exercise.

