Tunisia: Ben Arous - Covid-19 - 88 People Tested Positive

10 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Ben Arous has recorded 88 more infections by the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, according to the last report of the Regional Committee of fight against the propagation of the virus.

The region has known since the outbreak of the pandemic a total of 14,049 cases of infection including 13,446 people recovered and 481 died, according to the same source.

Additionally, 52 patients COVID-19 are still being treated in the various departments of the regional hospital El Yasminet in Ben Arous.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

