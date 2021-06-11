Tanzania: Govt Slashes Penalties for Bodaboda, Bajaj

10 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

THE government recommended on Thursday reduction in penalties imposed under the Road Safety Act Chapter 168 for Motorcycle and Bajaji offenses from the current 30,000/- to 10,000/-.

Finance and Planning Minister Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba said the purpose of the new measures is to set penalties based one's ability to pay.

He said the fines for motor vehicles will remain at 30,000/-.

Tabling the 2021/22 national budget, the Minister said large penalties has pushed more motor-cycles to be abandoned at the Police Stations.

Dr. Nchemba said majority of Tanzania youths are employed in the transport sector using three-wheelers motor cycles (Bajaji) and BodaBoda.

The law governing road safety provides a fine of 30,000/- to the operators when convicted for breach of road traffic rules.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X