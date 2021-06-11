Tanzania: Govt Slashes Penalties for Bodaboda, Bajaj

THE government recommended on Thursday reduction in penalties imposed under the Road Safety Act Chapter 168 for Motorcycle and Bajaji offenses from the current 30,000/- to 10,000/-.

Finance and Planning Minister Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba said the purpose of the new measures is to set penalties based one's ability to pay.

He said the fines for motor vehicles will remain at 30,000/-.

Tabling the 2021/22 national budget, the Minister said large penalties has pushed more motor-cycles to be abandoned at the Police Stations.

Dr. Nchemba said majority of Tanzania youths are employed in the transport sector using three-wheelers motor cycles (Bajaji) and BodaBoda.

The law governing road safety provides a fine of 30,000/- to the operators when convicted for breach of road traffic rules.