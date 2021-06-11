Tanzania: Govt Freezes Vat On Imported Artificial Grass

The government suggested on Thursday to remove Value-Added Tax (VAT) on imported artificial grasses for football stadiums in the country as it attempts to improve sports, games and talents.

Addressing the National Assembly in Dodoma, Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba said the plan will involve an agreement between the government and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

"The exemption will involve consent from the Tanzania Football Federation. The aim of this initiative is to develop sports and promote talent in the country" he said