Zimbabwe: Hadebe Chases His American Dream

Warriors defender, Teenage Hadebe, is close to sealing a move to the American Major League Soccer side, Houston Dynamo.

He has agreed, in principle, to the transfer from Turkish side, Yeni Malatyaspor.

The move, however, has been hit by some challenges, relating to some clauses, in the contract. Hadebe, who is believed to have flown to the United States this week, to complete the negotiations, is set for a medical, before the deal could be completed.

It has been reported Houston Dynamo wants to sign the player for a fee of €1.5 million.

Hadebe's Zimbabwean handlers, yesterday refused to comment on the developments.

His manager in Zimbabwe, Gibson Mahachi, hinted negotiations were taking place but the move was yet to be completed.

"I cannot comment on that issue at the moment because there are some developments taking place on the ground," said Mahachi.

"But, I will update."

However, Malatyaspor president, Adil Gevrek, told the Turkish media that a deal was imminent although there were some sticking points, relating to a clause, in his contract.

Gevrek said the deal was "90 percent complete".

"We haven't shared this issue yet, and the reason is this: We agreed with the American team 90 percent, but a clause was put there," he told Turkish publication MalatyaHaber.

"The player will go, have a health check, and after these processes are over, both the American club and us, will make a statement.

"For this reason, we cannot say that the transfer is over and, therefore, we did not share this issue." The 25-year-old Zimbabwe international joined Yeni Malatyaspor in July 2019 from South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

He became a key member of the team, in the last two seasons, and has helped them maintain their Super League status.

Hadebe made 53 appearances, in two years for the club, and has also played a number of domestic Cup games and in the UEFA Europa League qualifying rounds.

The Zimbabwean is valued at €850 000, by the influential football news outlet, Transfmarkt.

Hadebe's contract with Malatyaspor is expected to end in June 2022.

The move to MLS would be lucrative, for both the player, and the Turkish club.

However, others will question why a player, who has made no secret of his dream to play in the English Premiership, decided to move to the United States, at this stage, of his career.

Many of those, who are starring in the United States top-flight league, nurse dreams of playing in Europe.

"My dream is to play in the English Premier League where my brother Marvelous (Nakamba) is playing right now," Hadebe told The Herald, after settling in Turkey.

"For me, this is a stepping stone because I want to eventually play in the English Premier League.

"Marvelous has shown us that it's possible to play in such a big league like the English Premier League and that has been inspiring us to try and do as well as he has done.

"He has been a revelation at Aston Villa, not many people expected that he would settle so quickly and play as well as he has been doing and that gives all of us hope that we can get that far." According to BeIN Sports Turkey, the Zimbabwe international has agreed a deal in principle to move to the United States outfit, who are currently in fourth in the Western Conference.

Yeni Malatyaspor Press spokesperson Hakk Çelikel has also hinted that Hedebe may not be part of the team next season.

"Hadebe will probably not be in the team next season. Apart from that, we haven't agreed with (other players).

"Bülent Cevahir has already signed with another team," he said in an interview with the Turkish media.

Meanwhile, Warriors teammate, Evans Rusike, is facing an uncertain future at South Africa DStv Premiership side, SuperSport United.

According to a report from Soccer Laduma, the club's chief executive, Stan Matthews, confirmed Rusike and midfielder Lucky Mohomi have been put on the transfer list, by the Tshwane-based outfit, with effect from June 30.

"On both players, we elected not to take their options as they didn't do enough to convince the coach they could cement their place in the starting line-up," said Matthews.

"We can't be accommodating players who seem happy to sit on the bench,"

"We appreciate their contributions, especially that Evans made in helping us lift the MTN8 and in reaching three consecutive finals and we wish him well at his future club.

"We hope he, too, goes on to future success."

Rusike spent three years with Matsatsantsa and has a relatively decent report card, although he could have done more.

The forward was linked with a move to AmaZulu and former club Maritzburg United earlier this year.

It now remains to be seen whether the two teams will reignite their interest in his services.