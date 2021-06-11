Botswana: Team Botswana Receive Jab

10 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Ogopoleng Kgomoethata

Gaborone — Botswana Olympic team athlete, Christine Botlogetswe awaiting to take her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Gaborone today.

Greater Gaborone DHMT coordinator, Kgomotso Moruisi said the newly acquired 10 000 doses of Pfizer vaccine were administered for the first time in Botswana on the 41 athletes and that the remaining doses would be used within Greater Gaborone, Kgatleng, Selibe Phikwe and Greater Francistown.

The athletes will receive their second dose after 21 days of vaccination.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X