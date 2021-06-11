Botswana: Team Botswana Receive Jab

Gaborone — Botswana Olympic team athlete, Christine Botlogetswe awaiting to take her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Gaborone today.

Greater Gaborone DHMT coordinator, Kgomotso Moruisi said the newly acquired 10 000 doses of Pfizer vaccine were administered for the first time in Botswana on the 41 athletes and that the remaining doses would be used within Greater Gaborone, Kgatleng, Selibe Phikwe and Greater Francistown.

The athletes will receive their second dose after 21 days of vaccination.

Source : BOPA