Tanzania: Presidents Samia and Masisi Agree to Revive Economic Cooperation

10 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — The volume of trade between Tanzania and Botswana has increased from Sh7331 million in 2005 to Sh3.5 billion in 2021.

Botswana has invested in the country in projects worth $231 million in the process creating 2128 jobs for Tanzanians.

This was said by President Samia Suluhu on June 10, 2021 in a briefing shortly after she had held talks with Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi at State House, Dar es Salaam.

"Trade between our countries has increased from Sh7331 million in 2005 to Sh3.5 billion this year, the amount is small compared to our friendship and relationship," said President Samia.

She added: Botswana's investment in Tanzania is around $231 million. One of its large investment project in the country is the famous Mlimani City Mall. The project is an attraction as well as trading centre.

Speaking on other things that the two head of states discussed President Samia said they have agreed to renew ties and focus more on finding ways to strengthen cooperation and relations between two countries especially in the economic sphere

