Tanzania: Awf Received 30,000 Vaccine Doses to Protect Livestock From Ppr Manyara Ranch

Monduli — African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) Received 30,000 Vaccine doses to protect it's livestock from peste des petits Ruminants (PPR) also known as sheep and goat plague Manyara Ranch.

The vaccine were handed over to the AWF ranch office by the department of livestock officials from Monduli District Council and Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Tanzania for use on the ranch and for distribution to nearby communities yesterday.

AWF supported Manyara Ranch has been indentified by the Tanzania office of the Food and agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as one of it's implementers in FAO's Livestock vaccination campaign.

Pastor Magingi AWF program manager said there is a high rate of interaction between livestock and wildlife on the ranch.

"Vaccinated goat and sheep in the community will reduce the spread of the desease and create safer conditions for both domesticated and wild Ruminants"Said

The acting officer in charge of the azonal Veterinary Center in Arusha- Dr Raphael Mwampashi Said it was important to go through Manyara Ranch in order to reduce any resistance from the community members

"the good relationship between bAWF and the community make it much easier to collectively manage the health of the livestock here"Said

He Said the ranch is a wildlife corridor connecting Tarangire and Manyara National Parks and play the vital role of enabling unfettered wildlife movements in landscape.

AWF took over the day to day management of the Ranch in 2013 and introduced anti-poaching and security operations which significantly reduced poaching incidents as we as community outreach program which reduced the frequency of Livestock incursions into the Ranch.

Manyara Ranch is a mixed use ranch hosting key wildlife populations including Lions and elephants which also home to a thriving commercial livestock programme currently boasting of some of 840 cattle and 540 sheep.