Tanzania: Awf Received 30,000 Vaccine Doses to Protect Livestock From Ppr Manyara Ranch

10 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mussa Juma

Monduli — African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) Received 30,000 Vaccine doses to protect it's livestock from peste des petits Ruminants (PPR) also known as sheep and goat plague Manyara Ranch.

The vaccine were handed over to the AWF ranch office by the department of livestock officials from Monduli District Council and Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Tanzania for use on the ranch and for distribution to nearby communities yesterday.

AWF supported Manyara Ranch has been indentified by the Tanzania office of the Food and agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) as one of it's implementers in FAO's Livestock vaccination campaign.

Pastor Magingi AWF program manager said there is a high rate of interaction between livestock and wildlife on the ranch.

"Vaccinated goat and sheep in the community will reduce the spread of the desease and create safer conditions for both domesticated and wild Ruminants"Said

The acting officer in charge of the azonal Veterinary Center in Arusha- Dr Raphael Mwampashi Said it was important to go through Manyara Ranch in order to reduce any resistance from the community members

"the good relationship between bAWF and the community make it much easier to collectively manage the health of the livestock here"Said

He Said the ranch is a wildlife corridor connecting Tarangire and Manyara National Parks and play the vital role of enabling unfettered wildlife movements in landscape.

AWF took over the day to day management of the Ranch in 2013 and introduced anti-poaching and security operations which significantly reduced poaching incidents as we as community outreach program which reduced the frequency of Livestock incursions into the Ranch.

Manyara Ranch is a mixed use ranch hosting key wildlife populations including Lions and elephants which also home to a thriving commercial livestock programme currently boasting of some of 840 cattle and 540 sheep.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X