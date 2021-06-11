Tanzania Waives Custom Duty On Covid-19 Fighting Equipment

10 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dodoma — The The government has waived customs duty on raw materials used to produce equipment used in fighting against Covid 19 pandemic including facial masks, sanitizers, ventilators and special protective clothing used by doctors and health workers known as Personal Protective (PPE).

This was stated today, June 10, 2021, by the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba while presenting to parliament the Government's proposals on revenue and expenditure estimates for the financial year 2021/22.

Dr Mwigulu made the remarks while reading a proposal to continue implementing tariff rates through the East African Community Customs Management Act of 2004.

"Reducing tariffs to 0 percent from the previous rates of 10 percent and 25 percent for one year on raw materials used in the production of special equipment used in the fight against Covid 19,'

Dr. Mwigulu said the exemption would be issued systematically and that the move was aimed at providing relief for the production of such equipment in the country to accelerate the fight against the pandemic.

