Gambia: CSOs Coalition Recommends Ditching Issuance of Attestation to Ensure Credible Election

10 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The CSOs Coalition on Elections-The Gambia spearheaded and coordinated by WANEP-The Gambia has indicated in their preliminary statement that for the Gambia to organize credible elections, it must do away with the issuance of attestation.

"The major challenge confronting the registration process is the issue of attestation. We observe minors being registered as well as allegations of non-Gambians or even people attempting to forge the attestation or photocopying it. Hence, it has always been the position of the CSO coalition that for Gambia to organize credible elections, it must do away with the attestation. We are seeing the challenges it is generating and it's high time that conversation around electoral bill address the issue," the report stated.

The CSOs Coalition made this recommendation on Wednesday 9th June 2021 as it engaged the press on their observation of the voter registration exercise, ten days on, since the commencement of the general registration of voter's cards.

Issues and Concerns

In light of the findings of our preliminary observations, the Coalition raised the following issues and concerns:

"The apparent interference by Alkalolu, party agents and other persons in the process seems to arise as a result of limited sensitization by the IEC. The presence of unauthorized persons within the vicinity of registration centers poses potential challenges to the smooth operation of the entire process.

"The incidence of equipment breakdown requires urgent attention in order to not delay the entire process. The catering of necessary means for the easy and convenient participation of persons with disabilities in the registration exercise remains a challenge. Until now, some persons with disabilities are finding access to registration places challenging.

"The incidence of conflicting information and diverse sources of information surrounding voter registration have the potential to undermine the process hence affect the credibility of the elections eventually.

"While citizens have a right to freedom of expression and opinion necessary to expose and arrest irregularities, it is noted that such freedoms should be exercised responsibility in order not to unnecessarily undermine the integrity of the IEC and the credibility of the voter registration exercise," it stated.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Key Takeaways From Nigeria President’s Interview with AriseTV
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X