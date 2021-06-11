Namibia: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Clarifies Chaos At Pan African Parliament

10 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Leader of the Namibian delegation to the Pan African Parliament (PAP), Hon. Loide Kasingo, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly recently said the PAP session could not be concluded due to a succession battle between African regional blocks making up the legislative body.

Despite the principle of geographical rotation that was agreed upon by the African Union, the northern and southern regions have been deprived of the leadership since the body's inception, she said.

"The principal of geographical rotation is a well established principle within the union, which has been consistently applied with legal obligatory effect within the entire union and this was the bone of contention in the session, held in Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa," she explained.

She informed that for the last 17 years of the existence of PAP, the four years of presidency were held by the Eastern, Central and twice by the Western Region, while the Northern and Southern regions never got an opportunity to lead the governance of the institution.

Kasingo further noted that opposition to the demands of rotation by Western and some of the other regions degenerated into chaos thus warranting the suspension of the electoral process and the session.

"The Southern Region took the stance to demand for the application of the principle of geographical rotation and if not considered, no election will take place, which was apposed by the Western and some of the regions resulting in the eruption of chaos that could not be controlled by the Ad hoc Committee responsible for the election processes," stated Kasingo.

Kasingo was accompanied by Hon. MacHenry Venaani, Leader of the Official Opposition, Popular Democratic Movement, Hon. Hamunyera Hambyuka and Hon. Gerhardus Shiimi who are also Members of Parliament appointed to represent the Namibian Parliament.

The PAP started on 21 May with the theme of 'Arts, Culture and Heritage: Leavers for building the Africa we want'.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Some Tanzanians Want Diamond Disqualified from BET Awards
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Germany's Genocide Apology, Settlement Divides Namibians
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X