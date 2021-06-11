Namibia: City of Windhoek Receives Two Ambulances

10 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek received two new ambulances from the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development valued at N$925,535.75 this week.

The Deputy Minster of Urban and Rural Development, Natalia Goagoses handed over the vehicles to Windhoek Deputy Mayor, Her Worship Clemencia Hanases.

Hanses thanked the Ministry for the donation, noting that the new ambulances were a welcomed relief to the City's aging fleet of nine ambulances.

"This donation will go a long way in providing efficient emergency medical response services to the residents, especially the vulnerable communities in the informal settlement areas," she added.

The Deputy Mayor noted that the fire brigade service cost the City close to N$107 million in operational costs annually. "Therefore the donation is in line with the local authorities fire brigade services act of 2006 (Act No. 5 of 2006), which mandates the Ministry to subsidize fire brigade and other emergency services in order to ensure the effective and efficient delivery of emergency service in all Local Authorities countrywide," she explained.

Goagoses also used the platform to hand over certificates of appreciation to emergency officials who responded to a train accident on 25 May 2021 near Brakwater.

