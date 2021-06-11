Gambia: Tallinding North Councillor Unhappy With Voter Registration in His Ward

The Councilor of Tallinding Ward Bubacarr Mansally, on Monday 7th June 2021 spoke to this reporter about his dissatisfaction and worry as to how the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) officers are conducting the registration of voters in his ward.

"I am worried about the duration given by the IEC for the voter registration in my Ward because the number of people who have been registered so far, is small," he said.

Councillor Mansally alleged that the IEC officers in his Ward do not report on time and sometimes close earlier; that on the first day of the exercise, the Registration officers were able to register one hundred and eighty-six people and that this number has been dropping since then.

"I think the IEC should start to consider how to extend the duration because the forty-four day time limit for the exercise they have given may not permit every eligible person to get registered," he said.

Isatou Jallow, a party agent told this reporter that people in the Ward, especially those who are supposed to register at Tallinding registration centre, will not get registered.

"Since the registration process started in this centre, the number has been dropping by the day. We have also observed that the IEC officers close early without considering those present in the queue at closing time. She suggested for the Chief Elections Officer of the IEC to visit some of the registration centres and see what is happening there for himself.

Other political party agents also raised similar concerns.

Meanwhile, Lamin Yabou, the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) Senior Registration Officer in Tallinding said his center has registered nine hundred and ninety-eight people in one week of the exercise.

However, Mr. Yabou lamented his concerns on those people who appear at registration centers without any national document; that he has to give them attestation forms to fill in with recommendation from their Alkalo.

"Initially, I refused to issue attestations because I cannot understand how someone can live in this country for thirty years, without having any of the national documents," he said

According to him, lack of presenting national documents is one of the main challenges he faces at his Center.

"We are doing our best to make sure that every eligible person is registered but we are at the same time, putting the requirements into considerations," he said.

Mariama Jabbie, a claimant who spoke to this reporter, said the IEC did not sensitize the masses about the requirements for one to qualify to be registered.

"For me, I thought everybody should get registered using the attestation. That is why I did not bring any of my national documents," she said.

She said she saw many people who were registered using attestations.